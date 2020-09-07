Chandigarh, September 7: The Punjab government on Monday announce more relaxations amid the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19. The state will allow non-essential shops including hotels and restaurants to operate on Saturdays as well. Only Sunday would be observed as a complete lockdown. Liquor Sale in Unlock 4: Bars, Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol From September 1 as Centre Lifts Restriction.

The timing till when the shops can remain open was also increased till 9 pm. On the other hand, the night curfew timing was restricted, with curbs to remain only in cities and major towns between 9:30 pm in the night to 5 am in the morning.

"Night curfew will be in place in all cities/towns now from 9:30 pm to 5 am, as per revised decision. Hotels & restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, till 9 pm, after which home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines," said a statement issued by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm," the CMO statement further added.

The relaxation comes amid a constant increase in the per-day count of coronavirus cases in the state. Punjab on Sunday reported close to 2,000 cases, taking the cumulative tally of infections to above 63,000. Amid the surging case count, the Chief Minister today announced the extension of service tenure of all retiring doctors by another three months.

