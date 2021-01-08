Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was held at three locations in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The rehearsal for mass inoculation was conducted at the civic-run R N Cooper Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital and also at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Center.

"The dry run was successful," said Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the Jumbo COVID-19 facility.

No major issues cropped up during the exercise, an official said, adding that it was found that it takes about 40- 45 minutes for a person to complete the entire process, including counseling, registration and actual vaccination.

After the vaccine shot is administered, the person will be asked to stay in observation room for at least 20 minutes.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was present at BKC Jumbo COVID-19 center during the dry run.

Emergency rooms are also kept ready at the facility where a person can be admitted immediately if there is any health issue after vaccination, she said.

