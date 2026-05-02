League-leaders Barcelona travel to El Sadar to face ninth-placed Osasuna, knowing a victory will bring them within touching distance of the La Liga 2025-26 crown. Hansi Flick’s side enters the clash on a formidable nine-match winning streak but faces a defensive reshuffle with a few key players unavailable. The hosts, currently sitting comfortably in mid-table, aim to halt the Blaugrana’s momentum, recalling their famous 4-2 home victory over the giants in late 2024. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature for Catalans. Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player To Reach 100 La Liga Appearances, Achieves Feat During Barcelona vs Espanyol Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Barcelona will be without their talismanic winger, Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old sensation has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the season as the forward is currently recovering from a significant hamstring injury sustained in late April.

Reports from the club's medical staff indicate that while his rehabilitation is progressing well, the focus has shifted toward ensuring his fitness for Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign this summer. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente recently suggested that Yamal might be utilised as a high-impact substitute during the tournament's early stages to avoid a recurrence of the injury. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

Hansi Flick’s side will also be without defender Jules Kounde, who is serving a suspension. With the domestic season reaching its climax, Flick is expected to lean on the depth of his squad.

Ferran Torres and Raphinha, both of whom have enjoyed productive campaigns, are likely to shoulder the attacking burden in Pamplona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).