‘Office Romance’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Risk It All in New CEO Love Story (Watch Video)

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Netflix has released the first trailer for Office Romance, a high-stakes romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), the film explores the volatile intersection of professional ambition and forbidden attraction. Scheduled for a global premiere on June 5, the preview suggests a story that balances workplace tension with the classic charm of a summer blockbuster. Office Romance May Harm Workplace Culture, Reveals Research.

Jennifer Lopez Leads 'Office Romance'

The film stars Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz, a meticulous and high-powered CEO known for a strict demeanour that keeps her staff on edge. The status quo is disrupted by the arrival of Daniel Blanchflower, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, a driven lawyer who joins the firm. The trailer depicts a "slow-burn attraction," transitioning from lingering glances in corporate boardrooms to private moments that begin to jeopardise Jackie’s professional standing. As their relationship deepens, the two characters face a central dilemma whether their personal connection is worth the potential destruction of the company Jackie built from the ground up.

'Office Romance' Cast

Office Romance brings together a strong ensemble cast that blends comedy veterans with seasoned dramatic performers, adding depth and charm to the film’s narrative. Betty Gilpin stars as Sydney, Jackie’s trusted confidante, while Jodie Whittaker takes on the role of Lizzy, Daniel’s sister and advisor. The cast is further elevated by talents like Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos. Notably, the film also marks a heartfelt reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Olmos, who plays her father, rekindling memories of their iconic collaboration in Selena and adding a nostalgic touch for longtime fans. How to Date a Co-Worker? Office Romance Rules You Must Follow to Save Your Career and Reputation.

Watch ‘Office Romance’ Trailer:

'Office Romance' Release Date

Directed and written with Ol Parker’s signature upbeat style, the film seeks to modernise the workplace rom-com genre. It leans into the awkwardness of suppressing feelings in a corporate environment, leading to a series of "increasingly complicated situations" that threaten to expose the pair to their colleagues. By positioning the career risks as a primary plot point, the production aims to move beyond standard genre tropes to offer a more grounded look at modern workplace dynamics. Office Romance is set to debut on streaming platforms on June 5, 2026. With its blend of established star power and a "workplace twist," the film is expected to be a major draw for audiences looking for lighthearted yet high-stakes summer entertainment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).