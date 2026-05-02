Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Up Phone Charging Station for Tourists in Manali, Gets Turned Into Dumping Ground Within Hours; Video Goes Viral

A phone charging station installed by the Himachal Pradesh government for tourists in Manali was reportedly converted into a dumping ground within hours of being set up, triggering a wave of outrage across social media platforms.

The incident came to light after X user Nikhil Saini shared a post highlighting the shocking disregard for public infrastructure. His post quickly went viral, striking a nerve with thousands of users frustrated by the state of civic responsibility in India.

"Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin," Saini wrote, adding that no government scheme can fix the problem without stricter enforcement and public accountability. ‘We Have Zero Civic Sense’: Instagram User Slams Indians for Talking Out Loud on Phone Calls in Public.

Manali Charging Station Turned Into Dustbin Within Hours

Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change. pic.twitter.com/EyTuv0eqn2 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 2, 2026

The post sparked a flood of reactions, with many users divided between blaming citizens and questioning the government's failure to provide adequate waste disposal infrastructure.

Several users argued that the real issue lies in the absence of enough dustbins in public spaces. One commenter pointed out that people leaving trash at the charging station may have done so simply because there was nowhere else to dispose of it, suggesting that better-maintained dustbins could be part of the solution. ‘Civic Sense: 0’: Mumbai Metro Line 3 Marred by Gutkha Stains Just Days After Inauguration, Internet Not Impressed (See Pic).

Others were less forgiving. One user suggested that authorities should identify those littering in public spaces and take strict punitive action. Another called for a change in public mindset, arguing that government schemes alone cannot succeed without genuine civic sense among citizens.

The incident has reignited debate around the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and whether awareness campaigns are enough to drive behavioural change in high-traffic tourist destinations.

Manali, one of India's most visited hill stations, sees millions of tourists annually, putting immense pressure on local infrastructure and waste management systems.

The viral episode serves as a stark reminder that building public amenities is only half the battle. Sustaining them requires equal commitment from the public.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).