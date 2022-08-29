New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday submitted a memorandum to a senior official at the Pakistan High Commission here with regards to the recent case of alleged abduction and forced conversion to Islam of a Sikh girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The memorandum has been submitted after the family members of Sikh girl Dina Kaur met the Delhi Gurdwara Committee and sought help in the matter,” a DSGMC statement said.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and its general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon were part of the delegation.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the memorandum to High Commissioner of Pakistan (Political Attache) Aizaz Khan at the Pakistani Embassy, Kalka said the incident is highly condemnable.

“Abduction of Dina Kaur is violation of human rights. The minorities in Pakistan should get prompt justice and hence, through our memorandum, we demanded the Pakistani embassy to form a special grievance cell for the Sikhs and Hindus living there,” Kalka said.

He said that the DSGMC will “raise the matter with the International Human Rights Commission, if the police don't nab the culprit soon”.

According to reports, Dina Kaur was kidnapped and converted to Islam last week but the police refused to file an FIR which triggered a protest by the Sikh community in the Pakistani province.

