Dhubri, May 31 (PTI) A Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking bribe and his nexus with an arrested smuggler in Assam's Dhubri district, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Jatin Das was arrested based on smuggler Rafiqul Pramanik's allegations, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

Based on specific information about the alleged nexus of the accused police officer with smugglers, the police had launched raids in several places of the district since Sunday night and arrested Pramanik.

Subsequently, Das was arrested and unaccounted cash of Rs 4.77 lakh was also recovered, the SP said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

Police sources claimed that Pramanik worked as an agent of the DSP and allegedly collected bribes on his behalf.

The 59-year old DSP is a resident of Dhubri town and has served most of his service term at different police stations of Dhubri district.

Das along with other accused was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate who sent them to police custody for further interrogation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)