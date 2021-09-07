New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Tuesday inked an MoU with the state-owned CESL for the installation of charging and battery swapping stations at its seven terminals and depots.

The facilities will be set up by the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) in four months at Dwarka sector-8, Dwarka sector 2 depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar depot and Kalkaji depot, said a Transport department statement.

The facilities being developed at DTC premises will be open for public use.

Each of the seven locations will have a total of six charging points including three for two and three-wheelers and the other three for four-wheelers.

Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the ONE DELHI app of the city government, it said.

Through this, the CESL will also reduce carbon footprint and wherever feasible, will integrate solar rooftop and battery storage system (BSS) with the installation of charging infrastructure, to use renewable energy to power the charging stations.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was present at the signing of MoU, said that Delhi is leading the way in the country's transition to electric vehicle under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"With partnership with CESL, we are happy to say that the government is taking the lead in using our land and depots to increase and improve the charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in Delhi. We are also exploring various non-polluting means to power these charging stations to effectively decrease the Carbon footprint," he said.

The agreement was signed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the Managing Director of DTC and Saurabh Kumar, chairman of CESL, a subsidiary of state owned EESL.

As per the signed MoU, EESL through its subsidiary CESL has agreed to procure, install, operate and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the location of the DTC area at its costs and expenses, said the statement.

The charges for usage of location will be paid by CESL to DTC every month at the rate of one rupee per kWh of energy dispensed. If the space required by the concessionaire is more than 3 ECS (Equivalent Car Space) then Rs 2,000 extra would be levied per ECS per month, it said.

