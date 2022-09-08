New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A fact-finding team of the NCW has found the allegation that the Jharkhand Police deliberately increased the age of the girl who died after being set ablaze by a man in Dumka district false.

The discrepancy was due to "miscommunication" at the time of recording the victim's dying declaration, the National Commission for Women said.

The accused allegedly poured petrol on the girl, who did not reciprocate his overtures, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire in Dumka on August 23.

The NCW had constituted a two-member fact-finding team to inquire into the incident.

In its report, the NCW said the reported allegation that police increased the age of the victim to protect the accused was found to be false.

"The confusion regarding the age of the girl was created due to miscommunication at the time of recording of the dying declaration," it said.

The NCW said it had observed that there was a discrepancy in the documentation and that the victim's date of birth mentioned in the secondary school examination shall be deemed to be valid.

"The confusion regarding the degree of burn as alleged in the media reports was clarified after discussion with different authorities. Phulo Jhano Medical College, Dumka had stated the burns to be less than 90 per cent, while the doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi have informed that the burns were 60-65 per cent," it added.

The commission noted that Phulo Jhano Medical College and RIMS lacked the basic infrastructure for the treatment of patients with severe burns.

"The State Government may be recommended to improve the hospitals' infrastructure to provide the best treatment in such exigency," it said.

The NCW also recommended that the Jharkhand government may take steps to create awareness among people to approach police regarding less grievous matters to avoid unfortunate incidents in the future.

"The police were requested by the team to take action as per the cyber law to protect the dignity of the deceased as several morphed photos of the deceased and accused were being circulated on social media," it said.

Journalists present at the house of the deceased were requested by the NCW team to avoid using morphed photos in their reports, the NCW said.

