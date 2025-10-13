Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI): The father of the survivor in the alleged Durgapur gang rape on Monday urged the West Bengal government to ensure the strictest possible punishment under the law for the culprits. He said the action is necessary to make girls in the State feel safe.

He also said that he had not received a call from anyone in the State government.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 14 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"...I have not got any phone call from anyone (in the West Bengal Govt). I did get a phone call from the Odisha Women's Commission," the victim's father told ANI.

"Mamata Banerjee should understand this pain. I urge the Bengal Government to give the strictest punishment. Girls in the state will then feel safer...My daughter is recovering; it will take a few more days," he added.

Also Read | 'Defer SIR of Electoral Roll in Maharashtra': State Election Commission Tells ECI to Conduct Special Intensive Revision After Local Body Elections.

The West Bengal Police have arrested five people so far in connection with the case.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, will visit Durgapur and meet the survivor's family today.

The three-member team will submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment and the ongoing probe in the case.

Mohanty told ANI, "We will check on her health and meet her parents. We will submit our recommendations to the State government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment, her mental health and whether a proper investigation is being conducted. It is a 3-member team. We will also inquire about fast-tracking the case and regarding another accused who has not been arrested yet."

"Odisha CM talked to the girl's father and the administration," the Odisha Women Commission chairperson added.

Senior Field Officer and Consultant for Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijiyani Singh, said that the three-member team may also meet police officers investigating the case and will try to ensure justice for the medical student.

"We will inquire about her health and the ongoing investigation. We will ensure that she gets proper medical treatment. We may also meet West Bengal Police officers. We will try to ensure that she gets justice, and no one is above the law," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks after a medical student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur.

Speaking to ANI, Swaraj said that the CM justified the rape, further stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had become synonymous with a "regressive mindset."

"...CM Mamata Banerjee justifies that rape. She says that women should not go out late at night...TMC has become synonymous with a regressive mindset." Swaraj said while addressing the media.

West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)