School Assembly News Headlines Today, 14 October 2025: Staying informed through school assembly news headlines plays an important role in the overall growth of students, both academically and morally. Regular exposure to news and current affairs keeps them updated on major national and global happenings, inspiring them to be knowledgeable and responsible citizens. Listening to school assembly news headlines daily helps students gain insights into political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural matters, thereby broadening their general awareness. It also helps them with valuable knowledge that supports their studies and prepares them for future competitive examinations. Here are the top national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for today’s morning assembly, October 14, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Diwali 2025 Holiday: Elite Marque Announces 9-Day Break for Employees To Relax and Celebrate the Festive Season

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: MMRCL Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing for Commuters Using Aqua Line Services, Know How To Book Metro Tickets

Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Four National Conference Candidates File Nomination Papers for RS Polls

Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: BJP Leaders Meet Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Demand Probe Into Gold Heist by External Body

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Announces Second List of 65 Candidates

International News For School Assembly

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 Goes to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for Explaining How Innovation Fosters Economic Growth

Palestinians cheer as freed prisoners begin to arrive home under the ceasefire deal

India–Canada Bilateral Partnership: PM Narendra Modi Hails Efforts to Impart ‘New Momentum’ in Ties During Meeting With Canadian FM Anita Anand

Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported

Donald Trump Halts Speech in Israeli Parliament Due to Protest

Sports News For School Assembly

Virat Kohli Instagram Earnings: Here’s How Much the India National Cricket Team Star Earns From per Post

Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Surpasses Blessing Muzarabani To Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests This Year

Justin Greaves Scores Maiden Half-Century in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Ashish Vidyarthi Meets Hrithik Roshan After 25 Years, Calls It ‘A Special Evening’

‘Lag Jaa Gale’: Lakshya Joins Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Upcoming Romantic Thriller – Reports

Farhan Akhtar Says Amitabh Bachchan’s Handwritten Letter ‘Is Most Prestigious Award of All’

Business News For School Assembly

Digital Transactions Contribute 99.8% of India’s Retail Payments in Q1 FY26, UPI, AePS and IMPS Dominate: Report

Retail inflation slows to a 99-month low of 1.54% in September 2025 on falling food & fuel prices

Tata Capital shares make flat market debut; climb over 1%

These news headlines are carefully selected with an aim to give students a clear snapshot of important developments shaping the world and India’s place in it. Serving as a perfect read for morning assemblies, these curated updates inspire students to remain informed, aware, and actively engaged with current events.

