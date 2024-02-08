Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh is steadfastly advancing towards redefining governance standards during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. Underlining the state's transformation into a national exemplar, he attributed this success to the government's steadfast efforts over the past seven years.

Addressing the state assembly during the vote of thanks to the Governor, Chief Minister Yogi reiterated, "Every Indian aspires to contribute to the nation's progress by aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran' ideology." He accentuated the strides made in governance methodologies, technological integration, transparency, public engagement, and continuous monitoring, epitomized by the establishment of the CM Dashboard."

Highlighting the government's responsiveness, Chief Minister Yogi disclosed that in the last seven years, over 4 crore, 77 lakhs, and 89 thousand 657 references were received through various platforms, with a staggering 4 crore, 74 lakhs, and 64 thousand 469 references effectively resolved.

In the realm of public safety, CM Yogi emphasized the establishment of Police Commissionerate setups in key cities including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj, alongside the activation of cyber cells across all 75 districts. Further fortifying the state's cybercrime combating capabilities, initiatives such as expanding cyber cells to police station levels, setting up an Advanced Cyber Forensic Lab in Lucknow, and deploying basic cyber forensic labs in 18 regional police stations have been undertaken.

CM Yogi underscored the significant reduction in crime rates, juxtaposing the present image of Uttar Pradesh with its past. He asserted that the state has emerged as a beacon of crime prevention, setting a precedent for others to follow nationwide.

CM Yogi said, "State Institute of Forensic Science was established in Lucknow. Police personnel were recruited on 1 lakh 55 thousand 623 posts. (Male- 1,32,953 Female- 22,670). 124 new police stations, 88 new outposts, 7 new women police stations, 4 new Economic Offenses Unit, and 16 new cybercrime stations were established in the state."

He said that recruitment for 68,607 posts was in progress, along with the process of doubling the capacity of police training institutes is in progress.

He said that three companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were operational.

He further said, "Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Mahila PAC Battalion Gorakhpur, Veerangana Avanti Bai Mahila PAC Battalion Badaun, Veerangana Uda Devi Mahila PAC Battalion Lucknow was established during the last seven years. For the first time in the state, women police personnel were given the responsibility as beat police. At present 10,417 Mahila Beats are formed."

He further said that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was formed during his tenure.

"Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force was formed for the security of important establishments. A new field unit of ATS was formed in many other districts including Deoband, Bahraich, Aligarh, and Kanpur. Presently, the law and order system of Uttar Pradesh has been presented as a model. Uttar Pradesh is the number one state in the country in punishing criminals involved in crimes related to women," he said.

He further added that there was a decrease of 86.97 per cent in dacoity cases compared to 2016.

"A reduction of 75.66 per cent in robbery cases has been noted compared to 2016. There is a decline of 42.99 per cent in murder cases compared to 2016. There is a decrease of 72.31 per cent in kidnapping and 64.24 per cent in rioting cases compared to 2016. An overall decrease of 45.72 per cent in incidents of rape cases in the state compared to 2016 has been recorded," he said. (ANI)

