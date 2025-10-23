Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): After the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar announced Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate, Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday took a jibe, saying one "dynastic party" (Congress) has declared a CM face from another "dynastic party."

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

He said, "There is no vacancy for the Chief Minister's post. Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister from 2025 to 2030. A dynastic party, Congress, has declared a person from another dynastic party as the Chief Minister candidate. The people of Bihar understand everything."

Further, he hailed Nitish Kumar for not indulging in dynastic politics.

"Everyone knows how their work was in Bihar and what Nitish Kumar has done. Nitish Kumar never brought his family into politics. The people of Bihar have completely rejected them (RJD). In the elections, NDA will win with an overwhelming majority," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan said that there is no "natural acceptance" of Yadav's face within the opposition's alliance.

Speaking to the media, Paswan questioned the unity within the Mahagathbandhan, asking whether Tejashwi became the face of the coalition through "fighting, quarrelling, and pleading" or by "instilling fear."

"After so much fighting, quarrelling, and pleading, or by instilling fear somewhere, if you have been accepted as the chief ministerial face, what kind of acceptance is that. If you have become the CM face after so much conflict, it means there is no natural acceptance of your face within the alliance," Chirag Paswan said.

This comes after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee.

Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

