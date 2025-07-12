New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a 19-year-old man and two minors in connection with a knife attack on an e-rickshaw driver in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area due to an old enmity, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused, Krishna alias Behra, and his two minor accomplices were held, with the weapon of offence, a knife, seized from their possession, he added.

"The incident took place around 10:30 pm on July 11 near the DDA Flats in Kalkaji. A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at 10:57 pm," the senior police officer said.

The victim, Sahil (19), a resident of Govindpuri and an e-rickshaw driver, told police that he was attacked near a local battery shop by three persons who were known to him. He sustained stab wounds on his left flank and thigh and was taken to a hospital where he received treatment.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kalkaji police station and an investigation launched. Krishna and the two minors were apprehended from the former's Tughlakabad Extension residence, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had an old enmity with the victim. In a bid to retaliate, Krishna and his associates allegedly targeted Sahil with the knife.

Police said Krishna has no previous criminal record, while the minors are also being dealt with in accordance with legal procedures. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the roles of the other named suspects.

