Mokokchung (Nagaland) [India], May 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nagaland on Saturday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place around 5 am, 74 kilometers east of Mokokchung.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 81 kilometers.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)