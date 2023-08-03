Port Blair, Aug 3 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

The earthquake took place at 4.17 am, and the depth of the quake was 61 km, the seismology centre said.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago.

