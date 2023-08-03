Mumbai, August 3: A college in Mumbai stopped girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa, but relented after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials. The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering on Wednesday as the college has its own uniform, a police official said. Fake University in India List: UGC Declares 20 Universities As Fake and Not Empowered To Award Any Degree, Check Names.

It led to a row as parents of the students also reached the college and videos of scenes outside the gate began to circulate, he said. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

Girl Students in Burqa Stopped From Entering College in Mumbai:

Breaking | Acharya College in Mumbai stops Muslim girls from entering premises wearing naqab. Ruckus erupts outside College in Chembur as buqua clad girls stand ground outside the gate in vociferous protest. pic.twitter.com/itsW0O8i2G — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 2, 2023

The Muslim girl students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside, but will wear scarves in the classroom, the official said. Tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, he said.