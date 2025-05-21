Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Betul in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremor occurred at 02:59 am at a depth of five km.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 21/05/2025 02:59:44 IST, Lat: 21.73 N, Long: 78.35 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Betul, Madhya Pradesh," the NCS said on X.

No immediate reports of damage and casualties have been received as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:15 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 20/05/2025 15:15:53 IST, Lat: 17.06 N, Long: 89.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

