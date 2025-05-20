New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:15 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 20/05/2025 15:15:53 IST, Lat: 17.06 N, Long: 89.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said in a post on X.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. (ANI)

