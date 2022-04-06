New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 63 km of Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar island, said National Center for Seismology on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 6:07 PM on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

