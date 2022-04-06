Mumbai, April 6: Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, and the other parts of the country will observe their 5th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 7. The holy month of Ramadan commenced on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was sighted on the evening of April 2.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims follow strict norms as they fast from morning till evening. They also abstain from consuming food and water from dawn to dusk.

In Islam, it is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Only those Muslim adults who are ill or traveling are exempted from fasting. While observing fast is important, Muslims can indulge in a pre-dawn meal called Sehri.

They are allowed to eat all permissible food items prior to the next sunrise after breaking their fast at Iftar. Besides, Muslims also recite the Holy Quran and indulge in prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai for the 5th Roza April 7. However, one must keep in mind that the timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset.

While Sehri is generally observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, the breaking of the fast happens at Iftar, two minutes after the sunset, and it begins with a call for Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 7 April 2022 05:14 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 7 April 2022 04:43 18:43

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 7 April 2022 04:31 18:27

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

