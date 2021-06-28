Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.

