Hailakandi (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): A moderate earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Hailakandi in Assam on Tuesday at 14:18 IST.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 24.823 N and longitude 92.634 E.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Why the January Dearness Allowance Announcement Is Delayed to April.

For more information, residents are advised to download the BhooKamp App.

Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 07/04/2026 14:18:31 IST, Lat: 24.823 N, Long: 92.634 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hailakandi, Assam. For more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh HC Quashes Bigamy Charge Against Muslim Man Who Married a Second Time; Says Personal Law Allows Polygamy.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)