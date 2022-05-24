Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the eastern region on Tuesday at 5 pm. CAL3 JH-PANCHAYAT-POLLS Polling underway for 1,047 panchayats in 3rd phase of rural elections in J'khand

Ranchi: Polling is underway for the third phase of panchayat elections in Jharkhand on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. CAL4 WB-NURSING JOB-CLASH Nursing job aspirants clash with cops in Bengal during agitation seeking appointments

Kolkata: Clashes broke outside the health department headquarters in Salt Lake near here on Tuesday, after around 500 nursing job aspirants, claiming that they have not been given appointments despite clearing the interview, tried to break a police cordon during the course of their protest. CAL5 BH-HOOCH-DEATH Suspected hooch consumption kills five in dry Bihar

Aurangabad: Five people have died in Aurangabad district of dry Bihar after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, an official said on Tuesday. CAL6 AS-FLOOD-HIMANTA Infra developed in last 5-10 years in flood-hit Dima Hasao destroyed: Assam CM

Haflong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited areas of Dima Hasao ravaged by flood and landslides and said infrastructure developed in the last five to ten years in the hill district has been largely destroyed by the natural disasters. PTI

