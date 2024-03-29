Chandigarh, March 29: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Giving further information, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said, "According to the notification issued by the ECI, media personnel authorized by ECI for poll day coverage and other state government department officials can vote via postal ballot under Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

The CEO said that as per the notification, the ECI has notified journalists holding authorization letters issued by the ECI who are engaged in polling day coverage as essential service personnel, along with staff from 6 government departments. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Issues Notification for First Phase of General Polls To Be Conducted on April 19.

He said that these departments include Department of Local Government (Fire Services), Department of Transport (Drivers, conductors, Work shop staff, Operations staff and Officers posted at Headquarters and Depots at District level), Department of Jails (Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and Guarding staff posted in Jails), Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Police officers, Police personnel, Civil Defense, and Home guards), Department of Power (Staff of State power corporation and state transmission corporation deputed at Generations units), Thermal plants, Hydel units (within or outside state), Staff on deputation to BBMB and field Staff posted in Grid substation, Department of Health and Family Welfare (a) Drug Control Officers working under the Commissionerate of Food and Drugs administration (b) Medical and Para-medical Staff working/on duty on the day of poll. He said that the aim of this is to ensure that no one is deprived of voting due to their service commitments.

