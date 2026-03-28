New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Tamil Nadu, ahead of the election in the State.

In a letter, the Election Commission of India said it has reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming state elections.

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The IPS officers who were transferred include G Jawahar (IPS, 2016 batch), who has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kancheepuram, while K Prabakar (IPS, batch yet to be allotted) will take charge as SP of Perambalur. E Sundaravathanam (IPS, 2016 batch) has been posted as SP of Thanjavur, and GSA Myilvaganan (IPS, 2016 batch) will serve as SP in Tenkasi.

The Commission has ordered these postings to be implemented with immediate effect, requiring officers to join their new posts by 11:00 AM on Saturday.

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Furthermore, the officers who have been transferred will not be assigned to any election-related responsibilities during the polls, the letter stated.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

A week earlier, the Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of several officials in West Bengal ahead of the two-phase polls scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

In a notification, the Commission has listed officers to be deployed in key districts to ensure smooth election conduct.

Among the postings, Surya Pratap Yadav (IPS 2011) has been appointed as SP, Barasat PD, while Rakesh Singh (SPS 2014) will serve as SP, Coochbehar. Other officers include Kumar Sunny Raj (IPS 2017) at SP, Birbhum; Ishani Paul (IPS 2013) at SP, Islampur PD; Pushpa (IPS 2012) at SP, Hooghly Rural; and Jaspreet Singh (IPS 2016) at SP, Diamond Harbour PD.

The notification further directs Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao (IPS 2015) to take charge as DC, Central Division, Kolkata, and Papiya Sultana (SPS 2015) as SP, Paschim Medinipur, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)