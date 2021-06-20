Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) After the Odisha government's announcement of organising a devotee-less Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri in view of the pandemic, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday decided to restrict movement of passenger trains to the temple town.

To break the chain of Covid-19 infection and in coordination with the Odisha government, it has been decided to restrict train Services towards Puri during the Rath Yatra period in July, the ECoR said in a statement.

Altogether 26 long-distance trains will run up to Khurda Road station. The movement of trains between Khurda Road and Puri station from both directions will remain cancelled.

Twenty pairs of special trains will originate from and terminate at Khurda Road instead of Puri till the third week of July. The Ratha Yatra festival rituals will be completed on July 23.

Five pairs of weekely special trains will originate from and terminate at Khurda Road instead of Puri on specific days, the ECoR said.

