Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.

Saeed Khan was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here for further custody by the agency.

Also Read | India Records 18,795 New COVID-19 Cases, 179 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.81%.

The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, a Member of Parliament from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

The agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

The ED case is based on a Maharashtra police FIR against some accused related to a Rs 18 alleged crore fraud and some linked irregularities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)