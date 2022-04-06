New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crores belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain's family, the federal agency informed on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attached immovable properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, Swati Jain, Sushila Jain and Indu Jain. The attachment by the ED was made in a disproportionate assets case.

The ED has also initiated a money laundering case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Investigation by the ED has revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route. These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," ED said in an official statement.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies or individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002, the statement added.

Further investigation, in this case, is under progress. (ANI)

