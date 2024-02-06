New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday that it has attached two immovable properties worth Rs 26.19 crore from Janata Dal (United) MLC Radha Charan Sah in connection with a money laundering case.

"ED has provisionally attached 02 immovable properties to the extent of Rs. 26.19 Crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with money laundering case against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd," the probe agency said in a post on 'X'.

The JDU MLC was earlier raided by the ED team last year for being associated with the illegal sand mining mafia in Bihar.

The ED had earlier summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

The probe agency also summoned Ramnivas Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sahibganj, on January 11 and one Vinod Singh on January 15.

In December 2023, an inspector of the mines department and five home guard jawans were seriously injured allegedly after being attacked by a gang of sand mafias during a joint raid in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

Following the incident, a case was registered against 21 people involved in the attack and attempts are being made to arrest them.

According to police, the incident took place when a joint team of the mines department and home guard jawans reached the site after receiving a complaint about the illegal lifting of sand. Following the information, a team of mining department officials from Kishanganj rushed to the spot.

Seeing the team arriving, the sand mafias fled from the spot, leaving behind their tractor trolley. However, the suspects returned and attacked the team with sticks and pelted stones.

The attackers however escaped from the scene by the time the local police reached the spot and the injured officials were taken to the Kishanganj district hospital for treatment, the police said. (ANI)

