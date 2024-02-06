Surat, February 6: In a heartbreaking incident, a 90-year-old woman from Navsari, Gujarat, died of shock on Monday, hours after learning that her grandson, who was a corporator in the same city, had passed away in Mumbai. The woman, identified as Laxmiben Kasundra, was very close to her grandson, Ashwin Kasundra, who was 42 years old and had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

According to an India Today report, Ashwin, who was a BJP corporator in Navsari Municipal Corporation, had gone to Mumbai for treatment, but he succumbed to his ailment on Monday morning. Gujarat Man Files FIR Against Himself After Accident Caused by Stray Dog Leads to Wife’s Death in Narmada District.

Grandmother Succumbs To Shock After Grandson's Death

His family arranged for his body to be flown back to Navsari, where his funeral was scheduled to take place in the evening. However, when Laxmiben heard the news of her grandson's demise, she could not bear the grief and collapsed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The double tragedy has left the entire Kasundra family and the Navsari community in shock and sorrow. Ashwin was a popular and respected leader who had won the municipal election in 2022 with a huge margin. He is survived by his wife and two children. Laxmiben was a widow who lived with her son and daughter-in-law. She had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gujarat Shocker: Tailor Brutally Thrashed For Playing Hanuman Chalisa At His Shop in Bhavnagar, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The last rites of both Laxmiben and Ashwin were performed on Monday night, amid a large gathering of relatives, friends, and supporters. Several political leaders, including the BJP state president and the Navsari district collector, also paid their respects and condolences to the bereaved family.

