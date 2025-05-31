New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations at seven locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in connection with an alleged money laundering case against former Punjab and Sind Bank officer Bedanshu Sekhar Mishra and his associates and key management persons of gaming platform GOA247.LIVE.

Mishra, posted at the bank's branch in Delhi University's north campus, was suspended in November 2022 after the alleged fraud came to light.

During the search operations, cash amount of Rs 39 Lakh along with various incriminating material including digital evidences, multiple mobile phones and Sim cards being used for online gaming, etc. were recovered and seized, the ED in a 'X' post on Saturday.

Further, during the search proceedings, ED has frozen total amount of Rs 1.5 Crore in 48 mule accounts being used by the gaming platform. the post further said.

"ED, Delhi Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 29.05.2025 at 7 locations at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengalore in an ongoing investigation under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against Bedanshu Sekhar Mishra, the then officer in the Punjab & Sind Bank, his associates and key management persons of gaming platform44 http://GOA247.LIVE," it said.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1928773598967189721

The ED case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a CBI FIR. It is alleged that the fraud took place in 2021-22.

ED investigation revealed that the main accused, Mishra, while being posted as the officer during 2021 and 2022, in the branch office of Punjab and Sind Bank at Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus has reportedly misused his official position and carried out fraudulent transactions by using system ID's of himself and other staff members unauthorizedly to break the fixed deposits (FDs) of several customers, including SGTB Khalsa College of Delhi University, without their knowledge.

He committed fraud and forgery with the bank as well as with those account holders of the bank, and misappropriated and siphoned public money to the tune of Rs 52,99,53,698, the ED had said.

After the detection of the fraud, the accused, Mishra, was suspended by the bank.

The ED investigation also revealed that Mishra has used the proceeds of crime for playing online games such as monopoly, poker, teen-patti etc., on different online gaming websites such as Goa247.live, Indibet.com and Betway.

The proceeds of crime (POC) generated out of the aforesaid crime were mainly transferred by him to the online gaming companies by routing through various current accounts of different business entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)