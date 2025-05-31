Bengaluru, May 31: Given the current COVID-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools in June, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular asking government and private schools to take precautions in the interest of school children's health. The instructions came following a Covid-19 situation review meeting held by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26.

The instructions are as follows: If schoolchildren develop fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms, do not send them to school. Follow appropriate treatment and care measures as advised by the doctor. Children should be sent to school only after the symptoms have completely resolved. COVID-19 Surge in Karnataka: State Government Asks Parents Not to Send Children to School if They Have Fever, Cough, Cold and Other Symptoms.

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms, inform the parents and send such children home, as per the circular. Further, school teachers and non-teaching staff are advised to take appropriate precautions if they develop fever, cough, cold, or other symptoms.

However, ensuring adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), including precautionary measures such as hand hygiene, Cough Etiquette, etc. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 patients discharged. COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Rise to 2,710; 1,170 Discharged, 7 Deaths Reported, Says Health Ministry.

The country reported seven deaths across multiple states, with comorbidities playing a significant role in most cases, according to state-wise data. According to the Health Ministry, in Delhi, one death was reported--a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where Covid-19 was an incidental finding. Gujarat recorded one death, with details still awaited.

Karnataka reported one fatality--a 70-year-old male who succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD). His Covid-19 status awaits RT-PCR confirmation, as per the statement.

It also stated that Maharashtra reported two deaths: a 67-year-old male with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), left lung pneumonia, Covid-19 RT-PCR positive, and comorbidities including DM, HTN, and cerebrovascular accident (CVA); and a 21-year-old male with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), with one death reconciled.

Punjab recorded one death--a 39-year-old male with Hepatitis B and acute respiratory syndrome. Tamil Nadu reported one death--a 60-year-old male with Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), hypertension (HTN), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily COVID-19 updates. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasising the need for vigilance.

