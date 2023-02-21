New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 24 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The raids were being conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana.

Sources said the central agency raided to premises of Virendra Ram, chief engineer in the Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand government, in Ranchi.

In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Besides Ranchi, raids were conducted in Jamshedpur.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

