Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif, who faces a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, said that he has been asked by the agency to come back on March 20 for further inquiry.

He was speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening.

Mushrif said, “I spent eight hours in the ED office (on Wednesday) and tried to give satisfactory answers to their questions. They have asked me to come back for the inquiry on Monday.”

Mushrif, an MLA from Kolhapur's Kagal Assembly constituency, served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED had carried out searches at his premises in the western Maharashtra city and had issued summons to him to appear before the agency.

The ED had claimed suspicious flow of crores of rupees from two companies “without having substantial business” to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd, where Mushrif's sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are directors or stakeholders.

