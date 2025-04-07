New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at 10 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai in connection with a Rs 700 crore bank fraud case involving former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

Tiwari, who is a promoter of Gangotri Enterprises, is under investigation for his alleged role in large-scale financial irregularities. The firm, known for securing government contracts, is reportedly at the center of the suspected fraud.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Class 4 Girls Hospitalised After Sit-Up Punishment for Not Doing Homework.

The ED's action comes as part of its ongoing crackdown on economic offenses.

ED's multiple teams carried out simultaneous searches at premises linked to Tiwari across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai based on a specific input under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)