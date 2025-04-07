Mumbai, April 7: Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, Monday, April 7, 2025. This state-run lottery system is among the most popular in Assam and features multiple daily draws. Participants eagerly await the announcement of the lucky draw results, which are declared three times a day - at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Winners of the Monday lucky draw can check their ticket numbers and prize status online.

The results will be uploaded on the official website, bodolotteries.com, where players can access an ad-free version of the results file. The PDF document includes the complete list of winners, along with their ticket numbers and respective draws. Popular lottery draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are among the key lotteries available in Assam. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Monday, April 7, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Scroll below to know where to check the results and view the detailed list of winners with matching ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced three times daily on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Players can check for the results at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM for various popular draws. The website offers an easy-to-use platform for accessing the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. For those who wish to cross-check their ticket numbers with the winners' list, simply visit the site. Click here to check the results now and view the detailed winners' list. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Although betting and gambling are largely prohibited in India, lotteries are legal in at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These states operate their own lottery schemes, offering a wide variety of draws and prize structures. While lotteries can be a source of excitement and entertainment, LatestLY strongly advises players to approach them with caution and responsibility. Always play within your means, avoid illegal platforms, and verify results only through official, ad-free portals.

