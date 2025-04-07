Palghar, April 7: Two Class 4 girls from a government residential school in Palghar were hospitalised after they were allegedly forced to do multiple sit-ups as punishment for not completing their homework. The incident led to swelling in their legs and severe body ache, requiring medical attention for two days.

The girls, along with several other students in the class, were reportedly punished by a teacher. While most of the students showed no major health concerns, the two affected girls developed visible swelling the next day. School officials confirmed they were treated and later sent home with their parents. Palghar Shocker: Brother, Uncle Held for Raping Teenage Girl, Forcing Her To Undergo Abortion.

Following the incident, the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) launched an inquiry and sent a team to the school on Sunday to investigate the matter. Officials are reviewing the teacher’s conduct and assessing whether disciplinary action is warranted. Palghar Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide a Day After 24-Year-Old Boyfriend Ends Life Over Live-In Relationship Dispute Near Mumbai.

Parents have raised serious concerns over the use of physical punishment in schools. “We send our kids to study, not to suffer like this.

