Chennai, May 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched multiple premises in the state as part of a disproportionate assets possession linked money laundering probe against a former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officer and those linked to him, official sources said.

About 13 locations in the state, including Chennai, were searched by the federal probe agency in the case against the officer identified as Pandian, they said.

The premises of the ex-officer and office locations of his relatives were searched.

The ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) FIR filed against the official on charges of possession of alleged disproportionate assets, they said.

