Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The ED has summoned the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, Sukanya, her driver and a non-teaching staff of Labhpur College in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam, an official of the probe body said on Thursday.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

The three were asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate's office in the national capital on March 20, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-24: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Schemes.

Sukanya was asked to appear before the ED on Wednesday but had skipped it. She had sent a mail to the ED's office requesting for time to appear before it.

The probe body had served summons to Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad leader Kripamoy Ghosh on Wednesday night to present himself before it in Delhi on Thursday but he did not do so.

Ghosh was seen sitting with Mondal, the TMC Birbhum president, at a restaurant in Shaktigarh when the arrested leader was being taken from Asansol correctional home to an ESI Hospital in Joka here for a fitness test before being sent to New Delhi.

ED officials said that bank accounts of the driver Tufan Midda, the non-teaching staff Vijay Rajak and Ghosh were allegedly used to receive and transfer money.

"It seems that money collected in the scam was transferred through the bank accounts of these people. We need to know about the details of these fictitious transactions and that is the reason they have been summoned," the officials told PTI.

The TMC strongman's daughter had earlier appeared before ED officers for interrogation related to some fictitious transactions made through the accounts of two companies where she was named as director.

The probe agecy arrested Mondal's chartered accountant Manish Kothari on Tuesday in connection with the scam after several hours of questioning.

Mondal was taken into custody by CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022. He was arrested by the ED in November last year and taken to New Delhi for the probe into the scam.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)