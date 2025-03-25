New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Union education ministry has launched the "Baalpan ki Kavita" initiative for preparing a compendium of nursery rhymes and poems in all "Bharatiya Bhasha" as well as English, focusing on content relevant to the Indian context, officials said.

"The purpose of this initiative is that young children can have better learning at the foundational stage by becoming familiar with the world around them through easily understandable and joyful poems and rhymes in their mother tongue," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The ministry, in collaboration with MyGov, is inviting contribution to the 'Baalpan ki Kavita Initiative: Restoring Bharatiya Rhymes or Poems for Young Children'. The participants of the contest can send existing poems, rhymes popular in folklore or newly composed joyful poems and rhymes under three categories," it added.

The categories are pre-primary (ages three to six), Grade 1 (ages six and seven) and Grade 2 (ages seven and eight).

"Entries are invited in all Indian languages and English, and can include regional rhymes or poems that hold cultural significance in Indian context. The competition is starting from March 26 to April 24. There is no entry fee for participation. Other details of the competition can be seen on the MyGov website," it said.

