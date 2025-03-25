Lucknow, March 25: In a shocking turn of events, a man married his girlfriend in the morning and then tied the knot with another woman, chosen by his family, later the same evening in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The bizarre incident came to light after the man’s girlfriend filed a police complaint.

According to the Navbharat Times report, the woman claimed she had been in a four-year relationship with the man, during which she had two abortions, and they even had a temple marriage. As per the girlfriend, when she became pregnant again, the man took her to a nursing home for delivery but handed over the baby to a nurse there, leaving her heartbroken. She later discovered that the man's family had already arranged a marriage for him with another woman. Four Women Use Husbands’ Fake Death Certificate To Get Rid of Bank Loan in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Man Marries 2 Women in a Day in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

When confronted, the man assured her that if they married in court, his family would accept their relationship. However, she was unaware that the court marriage and his arranged wedding were scheduled for the same day. In the morning, the man married his girlfriend in a court ceremony, and later that evening, he married the woman selected by his family in a traditional wedding. 'Tu Musalman Nahi, Kafir Hai': Uttar Pradesh Man Divorces Wife After She Praises Police Action in Sambhal Violence.

When the girlfriend went to his house, she was allegedly insulted and thrown out by his family. Following her complaint, police investigated the matter and confirmed the allegations. Senior police officer Jitendra Kumar Shrivastava said that appropriate action would be taken against the man.

