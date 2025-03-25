New Delhi, March 25: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday launched the latest version of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app -- BHIM 3.0. BHIM 3.0 marks the third major upgrade since the app was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The new version promises a smoother and more user-friendly experience with enhanced features. It now supports over 15 Indian languages, making digital payments more accessible to users across the country.

Additionally, it has been optimised to work efficiently in areas with low or unstable internet connectivity, ensuring seamless transactions even in remote locations. One of the key highlights of BHIM 3.0 is its advanced money management tools. The app now allows users to track and split expenses easily. A new ‘split expenses’ feature enables users to divide bills among friends and family, making payments for group activities like dining, rent, or shopping hassle-free. Cabinet Approves INR 1,500 Crore Incentive Scheme To Boost Low-Value BHIM-UPI Transactions, Targets 20,000 Crore Total Transaction Volume in FY 2024–25.

The ‘Family Mode’ feature helps users manage household expenses by allowing them to onboard family members, monitor shared spending, and assign payments. For better financial planning, BHIM 3.0 also includes a ‘spends analytics’ dashboard that provides an overview of monthly expenses, automatically categorising transactions. Users can analyse their spending patterns without the need for additional budgeting tools.

The app also introduces an ‘Action Needed’ task assistant, which reminds users of pending bill payments, prompts them to enable UPI Lite for faster transactions, and alerts them when their ‘Lite Balance’ is low. In addition to user-centric updates, BHIM 3.0 brings new offerings for merchants. The app now features ‘BHIM Vega,’ an integrated in-app payment solution for businesses. NPCI To Reduce Digital Frauds by Removing ‘Pull Transactions’ Feature on UPI, Organisation in Early Discussions With Banks.

This allows merchants to accept payments instantly within the app, eliminating the need for customers to switch between different platforms. The rollout of BHIM 3.0 will take place in phases, with full availability expected by April 2025. The new version aims to enhance digital payment experiences for both individual users and businesses, making financial transactions more efficient and accessible across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).