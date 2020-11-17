Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The state home department on November 1 had issued an order saying that educational institutions would remain closed till November 16.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Bulandshahr Gang Rape Victim Kills Self After Police Allegedly Delayed Action on Her Complaint.

The department on Tuesday issued the order extending the closure of the institutions till November 30.

Home Secretary NL Meena issued the order to this effect.

Also Read | GoAir Riyadh-Delhi Flight Diverted to Karachi Airport Due to Medical Emergency as Passenger Falls Ill Onboard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)