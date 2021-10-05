Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said continuous efforts are being made to employ eligible youths in government and private sectors.

Handing over appointment letters to 238 people who were trained in residential skill development centres here, the chief minister said the state government is observing 2021 as the year of appointments.

The residential multi-trade skill development centres are known as ‘Kalyan Gurukuls' in Jharkhand.

“Students of these centres have been placed in reputed companies,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by the state government.

Such centres in Khunti and Jamshedpur train class 10 pass outs for getting jobs in the construction sector and for becoming electricians.

The ‘Kalyan Gurukuls' are run by a foundation under the Schedule Tribe, Schedule Caste, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare departments of the state government.

He said the JPSC exam pending for almost 5 years was successfully conducted while steps are being taken to fill up other vacant posts including 700 teachers and 500 posts in MNREGA.

“The process of direct appointment of about 600 doctors, 24 sports officials, 40 players has also been completed,” the chief minister informed.

Apart from this, 150 youths got permanent jobs in a leading cement manufacturing company, and more than 900 girls were given training to join the nursing profession, Soren said. Pointing out that there is immense potential in the field of nursing as there is a great demand for nurses in the country and abroad, Soren said, "In such a situation, the government has opened doors of admission to male applicants also. We are urging men to take up training in nursing,” he said. Asserting that the state government is working towards making the youth of rural areas self-reliant, the chief minister said for this many schemes like Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, and Birsa Harit Gram Yojana are being run.

For those who want self-employment after undergoing technical or industrial training, the government has started a scheme to provide subsidy-based loans to them up to Rs 25 lakh, he said.

The students who were handed over appointment letters included 174 from Scheduled Tribes, seven from Scheduled Castes, 51 from OBC, and six from minority communities.

At present, nine skill development colleges and 28 Kalyan Gurukul training centres, run by SPV Foundation, are functioning in the state and over 15,000 pass-outs from these institutions have got employment opportunities in the country and abroad.

