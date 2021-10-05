New Delhi, October 5: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the examination for the post of head master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp Exam 2021 can visit the official website of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to view and download their admit cards. MAH LLB 5-Year CET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The admit card carries important details and instructions regarding the examination, such as reporting time, place, date of exam among other details. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download admit cards for the RPSC Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp Exam 2021. AP ECET Rank Card 2021 Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps How To Download.

Here Is How To Download RPSC Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021'

On the new page click on the tab that says, ' Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu) 2021'

A new web page will open

Here click on the link that says, 'Download Admit Card'

Enter required credentials

Click on 'Get Admit Card'

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards and take a print out of the same for future references. The instructions given in the admit card should be followed properly. In case of any discrepancies or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).