Guwahati, Mar 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the construction site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, to review the progress and ascertain the possibility of its inauguration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the state on April 14.

The chief minister visited all parts of the construction site including the main building and the pathways, and reviewed the stage of their completion.

He also held a meeting with officers and took stock of the progress of OPD, auditorium, quarters for doctors and nurses, student hostels, fire extinguishing and garbage disposal system.

Executive Director of the institute Dr Ashok Puranik briefed the chief minister about facilities to be made available in the institute.

The prime minister will come to Assam on April 14 to witness the Guinness World Record setting Bihu dance at Sarusajai stadium.

''We are considering the possibility of inaugurating the functioning of AIIMS on that day and efforts are going on in full swing'', Sarma told reporters.

He said that students of three scholastic years have already been admitted and in April-May, another batch of new students will be enrolled.

The chief minister said that once fully functional, the institute will bring about qualitative advancement in the health care system in North East.

Sarma also planted saplings to increase the green cover inside the premises of AIIMS.

