Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Authorities here have disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid as well as the Eidgah in the city, according to the managing body of the mosque.

Congregational Eid prayers have not been allowed at the Eidgah for the last many years now.

In a statement, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday, "This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar".

Eid prayers have not taken place at the Eidgah since 2016 after the killing of then Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, as the authorities apprehend law and order issued.

Wani, then a poster boy of militancy in the valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016 -- three days after Eid ul Fitr. His killing led to protests in the valley for many months.

The Anjuman also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Mohammad Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon at Eidgah before Eid prayers.

The Mirwaiz is under house detention since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

