Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Haryana reported eight cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing the tally of such infections to 71 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Twelve of the 71 cases are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: Schools, Except Classes 10, 12, Shut Till January 31 Amid Rapid Spread of Coronavirus and Omicron Infections.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 793 new infections being reported on Monday, 460 of them from Gurugram alone, the NCR district which is the worst-affected.

Faridabad , Panchkula, Karnal and Ambala reported 110, 35, 33 and 41 new infections respectively.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Rahul Gandhi Demands Sacking of Ajay Mishra, Alleges Modi Govt Trying to Save Accused.

However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,064.

The COVID-19 case count now stands at 7,75,710 in the state. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,107, while 7,62,516 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.30 per cent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)