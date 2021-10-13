Allahabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Eight newly appointed judges of the Allahabad High court were Wednesday administered the oath office by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

The oath was administered in a simple ceremony at the court of Chief Justice.

Also Read | Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi Due to Weakness After Fever.

The judges who were administered the oath are Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishna Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh and Vikas Budhwar.

With the new judges being appointed, the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court increased to 97 against the sanctioned strength of 160 including the Chief Justice.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)